Randolph, Dean Theodore Jr. April 20, 1941 - February 19, 2020 Age 78 of Martinsburg. He retired from Corps of Engineer after 40 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen Maynes Randolph; four sons; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 10 siblings. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on April 18 at the Second Baptist Church in Martinsburg, WV. Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com. Rosedale Funeral Home Martinsburg, WV 304-263-4922

