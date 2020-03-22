Randolph, Bernice M. March 25, 1929 - March 15, 2020 Cherished Mother and Grandmother. Entered into Eternal Life in the comfort of her own home. Bernice lived in Omaha her whole life, and was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Katharina and Kashmir Zywiec; and husband of 66 years Eugene. Survived by daughter Lori Ryan; son Mark Randolph; and grandson Tanner Ryan. VISITATION with family present: Wednesday, March 25, 2-5pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL MASS PENDING. MEMORIALS may be directed to the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

