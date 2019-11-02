Randall, Lois J. May 29, 1942 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Stuart; parents, George and Rena Farris; brother, Allan Farris. Survived by children Kathleen (Gregg) Cardenas; son, Jim (Priscilla) Randall; grandchildren: Jacob, Ashley, Tessa, Ella; sister, Susan Wilkins (Rory). VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, First Presbyterian Church of Omaha (216 S 34 St.) Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

