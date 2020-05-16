Ramsey, Tyler M. June 27, 1991 - May 10, 2020 Preceded in death by grandfathers, Robert Ramsey and Harry Alexander, Jr. Survived by wife, Courtney Ramsey; daughter, Braelynn Rose Ramsey; son, Carter Michael Ramsey; parents, Michael and Rhonda Ramsey; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Krystal Ramsey; sister, Melissa Ramsey; grandmothers, Sandra Alexander and Carolyn Ramsey; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large Air Force Family. VISITATION at Mortuary on Monday, May 18, from 9-11am, immediately followed by FUNERAL SERVICE. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Ramsey Children's Educational Fund. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

