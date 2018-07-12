Ramsey, Patricia A. Jul 23, 1931 - Jul 10, 2018 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Ramsey. SERVICES are scheduled for July 18, 2018 at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Cahtholic Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

