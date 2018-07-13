Ramsey, Patricia A. Cleary Jul 23, 1931 - Jul 10, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Ramsey and parents, Victor and Reva Cleary. Survived by her children, Jeanne (Rick) Grassau, Mark J. (Eileen) Ramsey, Ellen (Jeff) Pagett, James (Melanie) Ramsey, Margaret (John) Ehrhart; 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. SERVICES, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private interment, Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION begins Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 5pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Parish, Catholic Charities, or your favorite charity. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

