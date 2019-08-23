Ramirez, Mary Ann (Vaccaro) October 7, 1935 - August 20, 2019 Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25th from 3pm to 5pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 26th at 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.