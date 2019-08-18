Ramirez, Gregory Allen, Sr.

Ramirez, Gregory Allen, Sr. May 27, 1951 - August 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Rose (Puckkee) Ramirez; sister, Joan (Edward) Ventura; niece, Mary Alcuran; niece-in-law, Jeanette Ernestine Ventura; and nephews, Sonny and James Desautels. Survived by wife, Sandra (Maguire) Ramirez; daughters, Marina (Sergio) Bustillos and Danielle (fianc� Gabriel) Ramirez; sons, Gregory Jr. (Tracy), Vicente (Jessica) and Maximilian Ramirez; grandchildren, Courtney, Geronimo, Fernando, Crystal, Dominick, Alexis, Reese, Jaedyn, Jaxon, Roman and Andreas (fianc�e Aliana) Ramirez; great-grandson, Andreas Jr.; sisters, Rosemarie Desautels, Loretta Ramirez, Georgiana (Frankie) Alcuran, Geraldine (Ross) Martinez, and Ramona Ramirez-Alvarez; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday at 11am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. VISITATION: Monday from 4-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE, all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

