Raisovich, Christine J. (Cich) "Chris" Age 61 Chris Raisovich, of Indianapolis, IN, died on November 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Martha (Randazzo) Cich. Survived by sons, Nathan and Bryan Raisovich; sisters; brother; relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 10, at 6pm at the Bel Air Banquet Room, 12100 W Center Rd., #520, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

