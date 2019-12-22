Raether, Laurence "Shep" October 2, 1934 - December 18, 2019 Beloved husband of LaVerne Raether, Shep was born in Valley, NE on October 2, 1934 and died in his home in Yutan, NE on December 18, 2019. He was a man who made an impact wherever he went and with whoever he met. He was "larger than life" and full of loyalty, generosity, stories and grit. Shep never met a stranger. All were welcome into his family. He took any situation and could make it something positive, something better. He was smart and full of "Yankee Ingenuity". There wasn't an engine he couldn't figure out. He loved to be on the river with his airboat, fishing, giving rides and just enjoying the beauty of the Platte. He loved golfing with his son and sons-in-law and he loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and "helping" the refs out when they made a bad call. Shep will be missed and there will be a huge void in this world, but we are all looking forward to seeing him again in Heaven. Laurence was preceded in death by his father, Albert; his brothers, Dick and John; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; his children: LaRon (Mike) Putjenter, Randy (Julie) Raether, Staci (Jerry) Bell, and Christi (Matt) Kubat; his grandchildren: Jason (Joy), Tony (Jennifer), Nick, Angela (Jonathan), Nick (Jenny), Mady, Jordan, Hannah, Riley, Carson, Sam and Noah; and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann (Paul) Spilman, Georgia (George) Daily, and Kathy (Arlo) Jensen; his many nieces and nephews and his many, many friends. VISITATION: Friday, December 27, from 4-7pm at United Faith Campus, 921 S. Mayne St., in Valley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 28, at 10:30am at United Faith Community Church. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Dec 28
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:30AM
United Faith Community Church
218 West Gardiner Street
Valley, NE 68064
