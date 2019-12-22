Raether, Laurence "Shep" October 2, 1934 - December 18, 2019 Beloved husband of LaVerne Raether, Shep was born in Valley, NE on October 2, 1934 and died in his home in Yutan, NE on December 18, 2019. He was a man who made an impact wherever he went and with whoever he met. He was "larger than life" and full of loyalty, generosity, stories and grit. Shep never met a stranger. All were welcome into his family. He took any situation and could make it something positive, something better. He was smart and full of "Yankee Ingenuity". There wasn't an engine he couldn't figure out. He loved to be on the river with his airboat, fishing, giving rides and just enjoying the beauty of the Platte. He loved golfing with his son and sons-in-law and he loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and "helping" the refs out when they made a bad call. Shep will be missed and there will be a huge void in this world, but we are all looking forward to seeing him again in Heaven. Laurence was preceded in death by his father, Albert; his brothers, Dick and John; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; his children: LaRon (Mike) Putjenter, Randy (Julie) Raether, Staci (Jerry) Bell, and Christi (Matt) Kubat; his grandchildren: Jason (Joy), Tony (Jennifer), Nick, Angela (Jonathan), Nick (Jenny), Mady, Jordan, Hannah, Riley, Carson, Sam and Noah; and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann (Paul) Spilman, Georgia (George) Daily, and Kathy (Arlo) Jensen; his many nieces and nephews and his many, many friends. VISITATION: Friday, December 27, from 4-7pm at United Faith Campus, 921 S. Mayne St., in Valley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 28, at 10:30am at United Faith Community Church. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Service information
10:30AM
218 West Gardiner Street
Valley, NE 68064
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.