Radil, Joan Marie February 4, 1934 - July 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Genevieve and Anthony Christ; brother, Anthony Christ; sister, Mary Therese Hamilton. Survived by husband, Jerrold Radil; children and spouses: Sheila Myers, Deborah Hermance, and Michael Radil; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: John Christ (Peg), Genevieve Flagg (Richard), Alberta Schumacher (Robert), and George Christ. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 3rd at 11am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church or Gross Catholic High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.