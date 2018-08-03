Radik, Emil J. Jr. PhD Aug 4, 1933 - Aug 1, 2018 Retired OPS and USAF Veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; parents, Emil Sr. and Hedwig; brother, John; brothers-in-law, Victor Jirka and David Gilmore; daughter-in-law, Debbie Radik. Survived by sons, Robert (Miriam), Matthew (Paula) and Emil III (Diane); grandchildren: Christopher, Erik (Tiffiney), Justin, Matthew (Rachel) and Kevin (Charlette) Radik, Kristine (Nick) Martin, Emmy Henriksen, Peggy (Matt) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, George Sr. (Yvonne) and Edward (Cathy); sisters, Phyllis Jirka and Anna Gilmore. VISITATION with the family: Friday, 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Military honors by American Legion Post 331. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

