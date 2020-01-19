Radenslaben, Pauline R. July 26, 1924 - January 13, 2020 Age 95 of Omaha. Survived by daughters, Linda (Steve) Longwell, and Carol (Richard) Rushton; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren Private Family Services at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

