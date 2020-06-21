Radden, George H. October 5, 1929 - June 16, 2020 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, follower of Jesus. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lucile Radden; parents, August and Elsie Radden; sister, Lillian (John) Winkler; and brothers, Irvin (Geraldine) Radden and Edward (Lois) Radden. Survived by children, George E. Radden, Gary Radden, Lori (Michael) Thomas, Linette Radden, and David (Brenda) Radden; grandchildren, Brittany (Steven) Radcliff, Jade (Tyler) Johnson, and Mia Thomas; great-grandchildren, Landon, Addalynn, and Delaney; sister, Elsie (Donald) McKernan; and brother-in-law, Sidney Goslin. CELEBRATION of George's Life will be Thursday, June 25, at 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. NO VISITATION. Memorials to Christian Missionary Alliance, Great Commission Fund at Christ Community Church, 404 S 108th Ave, Omaha, NE 68154. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of George Radden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.