Rachow, Katharine M. January 15, 1976 - October 20, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father-in-law, Roger Rachow. Survived by husband, Ryan; children, Savannah, Baylor; parents, Andrew and Marilyn Bayerl; mother-in-law, Cinda Rachow; loving family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Bethany Lutheran Church Elkhorn, 4200 N 204th St. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

