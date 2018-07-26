Rabsatt, Fannie M. May 29, 1935 - Jul 21, 2018 Of Omaha. Survived by sister, Alander Fisher; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Lavell and Magnolia Fisher; sisters, Anna Menser, Joyce Horn, Hope Wiggins; brothers, Lavell Fisher Jr., Paul Fisher. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday 3pm at Roeder Mortuary. Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

