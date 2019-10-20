Quist, John February 1, 1931 - October 19, 2019 John Quist passed away on October 19, 2019. He grew up in Omaha with five siblings and was a proud 1949 graduate of Benson High School. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, John married Marjorie Jensen in 1953 and they had three daughters. John retired as a Sergeant in the Omaha Police Department after 36+ years of service and a long career with the Nebraska State Racing Commission at Ak-Sar-Ben. He loved bowling, going to lunch with his fellow retirees, ushering at Church, and getting and giving hugs to his four grandchildren. John is survived by his daughters, Karen Armstrong (Joel), Susan Quist (Kevin Ryan), and Amy Black (Joe); grandchildren, Rebecca Armstrong, Kacy Armstrong (Steven Roy), Lily and Henry John Black; and sisters, Joy Heath and Marie Turner. SERVICES: Wednesday, October 19, 11am, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6201 N. 60th St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
