Quist, Ernest N. June 28, 1925 - February 13, 2020 WWII Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Patsy. Survived by his sons, Ernie (Mary), Bruce (Dale), and Tim (Barb); grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, and Michelle; great-grandson Wyatt; sister Lois Holland; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10am, both at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Memorials to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org CROSBY BURKET SWANSON - Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd. 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

