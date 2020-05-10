Quintero, Richard A. August 10, 1931 - April 12, 2020 Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Quintero; his sister, Ramona Knott; and his brother, Joseph "Pep". He is survived by his sisters, Judie (Len) Savage, and Deloris Held; brothers, Dr. Peter (Mark) Quintero, and Jerry (Mark) Quintero; many nephews, nieces and friends; and his special friends at Louie M's. VISITATION: Thursday, May 14, from 67pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr. Omaha, NE 68137), with ROSARY to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 15, at 10am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with full Military Honors. Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

