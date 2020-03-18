Quint, Bryan Skipper "Skip" December 23, 1948 - March 15, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mickey Quint; brother, Sean Quint; infant son, Jeffery; paternal grandparents, Harry and Anna Quint; maternal grandparents, Eve and Ray Lee. Survived by wife of 48 years, Kathy Quint; daughter, Heather (David) Johnson; grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia "Ozie" Johnson; brother, Albert (Sherri) Quint; sister, Cynthia Quint; uncle, Edward Quint; and his 4-legged babies, Holly and Gracie Mae. Skip was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend; Retired Marine Corps Major; government contractor with Booz-Allen; created the entrepreneur program at Bellevue University. Memorials to the Marine Corps Association. Skip will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE (402) 496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

