Quinn, Nancy A. April 10, 1942 - December 5, 2019 Age 77 of Omaha, formerly of York, NE. Died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Omaha. She was born in Burlington Junction, MO to Walter and Bernadean (Dew) Shipley. On June 28, 1969 she was united in marriage to Raymond G. Quinn at Burlington Junction. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly) Quinn; granddaughters, Caroline, Chloe, and Cilla, all of Elkhorn, NE; and four sisters: Eloise (Richard) Carpenter of Burlington Junction, Jean (Charles) Peterson of Kansas City MO, Gail Russell of Albuquerque NM, and Doris (Larry) Stevens of Burlington Junction. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Sally; husband; and brother, John. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10am Tuesday, December 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, NE. Private Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont, NE. VISITATION will be from 4-8pm Sunday and then continue on all day Monday from 9am-8pm, with ROSARY SERVICE to be held that evening at 6pm, all at the Mortuary and with her family GREETING friends after the Rosary Service. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave, York NE 68467 (402) 362-3351 | www.metzmortuary.com

