Quinn, Nancy A. April 10, 1942 - December 5, 2019 Age 77 of Omaha, formerly of York, NE. Died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Omaha. She was born in Burlington Junction, MO to Walter and Bernadean (Dew) Shipley. On June 28, 1969 she was united in marriage to Raymond G. Quinn at Burlington Junction. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly) Quinn; granddaughters, Caroline, Chloe, and Cilla, all of Elkhorn, NE; and four sisters: Eloise (Richard) Carpenter of Burlington Junction, Jean (Charles) Peterson of Kansas City MO, Gail Russell of Albuquerque NM, and Doris (Larry) Stevens of Burlington Junction. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Sally; husband; and brother, John. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10am Tuesday, December 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, NE. Private Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont, NE. VISITATION will be from 4-8pm Sunday and then continue on all day Monday from 9am-8pm, with ROSARY SERVICE to be held that evening at 6pm, all at the Mortuary and with her family GREETING friends after the Rosary Service. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave, York NE 68467 (402) 362-3351 | www.metzmortuary.com
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.