Quinn, James M. Jun 27, 1930 - Jun 27, 2018 Of Omaha, Survived by wife, Sheila Quinn; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Quinn, Timothy (Erin) Quinn, Jason Quinn and Partner Sara Frizzell; brother, Jack (Patricia) Quinn. Preceded in death by daughter, Alison; son, Patrick; brothers, Courtney and Bob. MEMORIAL SERVICE 3:30pm, Saturday July 7, at Roeder Chapel. Immediately following the Service, there will be a Celebration of Jim's Life at Oak Hills Country Club. Private Family Interment. In Lieu of Flowers memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Creighton Prep Educational Fund. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

