Quinlan, Margaret J. "Peg" August 12, 1956 - March 29, 2020 Margaret "Peg" Josephine Quinlan was preceded in death by parents, Connie and Eugene Quinlan; sister, Colleen Quinlan; and brother, Patrick Quinlan. Survived by brothers, Sean "Eugene" Quinlan (Virginia), and Thomas Quinlan (Maureen); sister, MaryBeth Kochanowicz (Frank); many nieces and nephews, friends, and other relatives. Peg had a unique ability to make people laugh, and a gift to gab with everyone she met. VISITATION: Thursday, June 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 12th at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

