Quigley, Brent Michael Age 39; proud member of Plumbers Local 16. Preceded in death by mother, Helene Quigley; grandmother, Beverly Legenza. Survived by his beloved dogs, Fritz and Frank; cat, Patsy; stepfather, Joseph Malnack; brother, Gabriel Jenison; aunt, Mary Beth Spiker/Quigley; grandfather, Richard Legenza; many cousins and wonderful friends. CELEBRATION of Brent's life: Sunday, July 29th from 12noon to 4pm at the Firefighters Hall, 60th and Grover. Friends of Brent's and family are welcome. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Miss you Brent Michael. I hope you are at peace. Fritz,Frank,and Patsy are all well taken care of. Love you.

