Queen, Jeanette R. June 20, 1937 - April 8, 2020 Jeanette passed away April 8, 2020. Jeanette was born to Victor and Irene Bostwick on June 20, 1937 in Hammond, Indiana. Jeanette lived her adult life in Omaha, NE. Jeanette was married to Richard L. Queen Oct. 21, 1955. Together they had nine children. She was an incredible wife and mother. She lived her life for her family and her faith. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and two daughters, Teresa and Jeanie. She is survived by her seven children: David Queen (Jolene), Shirley Browning, Vicki Acamo (Joe), Pam Talty, Tom Queen (Kerry), Mary Wiens (Mike) and Susie Queen; and her eight siblings and their spouses; 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, 43 nieces and nephews and 107 great-nieces and nephews. Open Viewing 9am-7pm Monday, April 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be given in Jeanette's name to Florence Home in lieu of flowers. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

