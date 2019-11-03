Pullen, Arthur Eugene September 21, 1938 - October 30, 2019 Arthur Eugene Pullen, age 81, of Omaha went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 30, 2019. Arthur was born September 21, 1938 to Bill and Fay Pullen. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mae Pullen; daughter, Betty Pullen; Brianna Pullen, Gabby Pullen, Noah Pullen; siblings, Gloria Howard, Kathy Canoyer; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION will be 1 hour prior to the SERVICE Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be 2pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, Nebraska 68106. A Burial will occur Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

