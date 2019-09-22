Pugh, James W. "Bill"

Pugh, James W. "Bill" January 2, 1934 - September 19, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife Beverly. Survived by daughters, Lynda (Keith) Brich, and Terri (Tommy) Lewis; grandchildren, Savannah and Meredith Brich; brother, Gene (Verta); family and friends. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

