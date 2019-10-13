Prusha, Donald J. Age 86 - October 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Prusha; and sisters, Delores and Fran. Survived by wife, Dorothy; sister, Catherine Dworak; brother, Jack (Pat); children: Jerry (Linda), Dan (Pat), and Amy Gregory; step-children: Stephen (Julie) Pesek, Diane Pesek, Thomas Pesek, Julie (Anthony) Miranda, Larry (Angie) Pesek, Connie (Jeff) Prokupek, and Christine (David) Spurgeon; and many nieces and nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. MEMORIAL FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, October 22, at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 48th & Grover, Omaha. Memorials to the family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.