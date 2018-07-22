Pruitt, Gerald E. Sr. Mar 3, 1950 - Jul 7, 2018 Survived by wife Sandra; children: Nicole (Jerry) Kems, Jerry Pruitt, and Autumn (Bob) Wike; grandchildren: Troy, Charlotte, and Grey; and many other relatives and friends. Private Services were held. BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

