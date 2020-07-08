Pruess, Dwayne H. Age 68 Dwayne H. Pruess, of Bennington, died July 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Ruth Pruess; brother, Lynn Pruess; sister, Marilee Fernandez; and grandson, Max Laible. Survived by wife, Vicky of Bennington; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Karin of Craig, NE; Brad and Mandyn Tekamah, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Luke Laible of Bennington; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons; mother-in-law, Helen Braesch of Bennington. VISITATION: Thursday, from Noon to 8pm, with family present from 4-8pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Private services will be live streamed from Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, after 2pm Friday. Interment: Prairie View Cemetery, Washington, NE. Memorials to Lord of Life Lutheran Church. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

