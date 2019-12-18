Prouty, Patricia V. "Pat" January 29, 1922 - December 11, 2019 VISITATION: from 5pm Wednesday; SERVICES: Thursday at 1pm, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.