Prososki, Terry Lee December 16, 1954 - February 11, 2020 Age 65, Vice President of SOB Riders Group of Omaha. Preceded in death by Clemens and Patricia Prososki; brother, John Prososki; and nephew, Ryan Prososki. Survived by daughters, Shawn Perovich (Shawn Mosites) and Tanya Perovich (Rick McGinnis); their mother, Victoria Perovich; grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas, Taylor, Xander, Haidon, Scarlett and Lylith, brother, Charles "Chuck" Prososki; sisters, Kathy Hunter and Karen Prososki; lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins. VISITATION and TIME OF SHARING: Saturday, February 22nd from 1pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

