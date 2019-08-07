Prososki, Rick Joseph. July 9, 1960 - August 5, 2019. Age 59, of Tekamah, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH, Tekamah, NE  |  402-374-1551  |  pelanfuneralservices.com

