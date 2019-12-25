Prorok, Philip D.

Prorok, Philip D. Age 60 - December 24, 2019 Philip Prorok of Lead, SD, died at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zita Prorok. Philip is survived by his father, Duane Prorok of Valley, NE; brothers, Greg of Elkhorn, Ron of Marshall, MN and Patrick of Onawa, IA; sisters, Christine Jensen of Pickett, WI and Vicki Heeren of LaMars, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10:30am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley with Rev. Lloyd Gnirk officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara, NE. VISITATION with the family will be held one hour before Service time at the Church on Friday. Memorial in lieu of flowers to: Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum and can be left or mailed to the Funeral Home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

