Prodywus, Jerry A. September 1, 1947 - October 15, 2019 Survived by wife, Julie A.; brother, Gregory Prodywus (Jennie) Bookout; nephew, Michael Prodywus (Erin) Rosenbaugh; niece, Annie (Knape) Aaron; aunt, Daria Blazauskas; aunt, Mary Garfield (Charlie); aunt, Evonne Penny, Cheyenne, WY; uncle, Mike Goszulak; brother-in-law, Michael O'Mara (Connie); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Oleksa and Jaroslawa; brothers, George and Oleh. VISITATION at Mortuary will be Saturday from 2-5pm with a Ukrainian Panachyda Service at 4pm followed by gathering to share memories and say our last goodbyes. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Town & Country Humane Society. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

