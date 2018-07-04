Prochaska, Donald F. Mar 20, 1952 - Jun 29, 2018 Founder/owner Prochaska & Associates Architectural and Engineering firm. Survived by wife, Judge Jane H. Prochaska; parents, William and Martha Prochaska of Brainard, NE; sisters: Patricia Prochaska, Carol Keith, and Susan Chloupek; nieces and nephews; aunts, Georgia Nugent and Leona Prochaska; many cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 6th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 7th at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

(2) entries

GNESTROYL
GREG NESTROYL

You will be missed! I know your are in a better place now.

curiouslygeoerge
George Shipley

So sad to hear of Don's untimely passing. prayers of support to his wife and family.

