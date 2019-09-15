Probst, Rose Mary (Vampola) Age 94 Rose Mary (Vampola) Probst, a native of Omaha, NE, and resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on September 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Probst; parents, three brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, Judith Jackson of Spanish Fort, AL; and Debra P Volovecky (Joe) of Daphne, AL; son, Robert George Probst (Eileen) of AR; nine grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; four sisters: Delores Kaluza of NE; Joan Vance of OK; Jean Garcia of NE; and Kathleen Vampola of NE; one sister-in-law, Katherine Probst Allely of NE; along with many other beloved family and friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11am, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Daphne, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow in Belforest Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or Belforest Catholic Cemetery. WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 27409 US Hwy 98, Daphne, AL (251) 625-2900 | www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
