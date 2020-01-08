Pritchard, Mark M.

Pritchard, Mark M. February 20, 1930 - January 5, 2020 Age 89 of Spalding, NE. Mark was born to John and Mary (Rutledge) Pritchard. He attended a country school, District 39, then Spalding Academy, from which he graduated in 1947. He never missed a high school reunion and was awarded the school's distinguished alumnus award in 2018. He was a third-generation farmer, and he loved operating the family farm, taking care of animals, the county fair, and attending farm sales which he said was his only hobby. He married JoAnn Schmidt on Aug 4, 1955 and they had six children. He was proceeded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary; and his son, David. Survived by JoAnn, his wife of 64 years; son, Don Pritchard and wife Debra of Spalding; daughter-in-law Annette Pritchard of Laurel; daughters, Denise Spelic and husband Bill of Spalding, Dorothy Endacott and husband Kent of Lincoln, and Diane Pritchard and Joseph Prinzi of Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gerard Pritchard (Kathy) of Bellevue and Harry Pritchard (Shirley) of Lebanon, Ohio; sister, Margaret Ann McCoy (Bernie) of Omaha; and brother-in-law, Ray Vlasin of East Lansing, Michigan; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Spalding Academy. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding.

