Prinz, Rose Ann Age 79 West Point, NE. Died on April 8, 2020. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Gertrude (Rief) Peatrowsky; two grandchildren; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and their spouses. Survivors include her husband Bob of West Point; children and their families: Daniel (Jill) Prinz of Omaha, Mark (Lori) Prinz of Detroit MI, Lisa (Steve) Johnson of Lavista NE, and Julie (Jeff) Meister of West Point; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Jolene) Peatrowsky, and Martin (Betty) Peatrowsky, all of West Point; sisters-in-law, Sharon Agress of North Bend NE, and Judy and Paul Conrad of Carson City, NV; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Private Family Services for Rose Ann Prinz will be held on Tuesday, April 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, with Fr. Steve Emanuel as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Live-streaming of the Service can be found on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc Facebook page at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign Rose Ann's guest registry online starting on Monday at the following link: https://www.guestregistry.com/direct.php?k=R1Mxb09UQ1NFZlVlVStRSS8zd0RJZz09OjpjMjRmZjNhZjMxMzZiNmFlMmM1MTU3Yzk3ZTdmOTJhZQ==. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be directed to the GACC Endowment. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Service information
10:30AM
343 N. Monitor St.
West Point, NE 68788
