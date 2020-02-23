Prinz, Richard J. "Dick" March 15, 1932 - February 18, 2020 Survived by wife, Catherine Prinz; sons: Thomas (Katherine) and John (Jeanne); daughters, Maureen Stavas (Dr. Joseph), Pauline Marvin (Donn) and Elizbeth "Betsy" Gier (Grant); sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Roseanne) VISITATION: Saturday, February 29, from 9:30-10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.), followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Poor Clare Nuns, Creighton Prep or Duchesne Academy. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

