Prinz, Richard J. "Dick" and Catherine T. "Kitty"

Prinz, Richard J. "Dick" March 15, 1932 - February 18, 2020 Prinz, Catherine T. "Kitty" July 2, 1930 - February 24, 2020 VISITATION: Saturday, February 29th, from 9:30am to 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

