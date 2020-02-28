Veteran flag

Prinz, Richard J. "Dick" (March 15, 1932 - February 18, 2020) Prinz, Catherine T. "Kitty" (July 2, 1930 - February 24, 2020). Survived by sons, Thomas (Dr. Katherine) and John (Jeanne); daughters, Maureen Stavas (Dr. Joseph), Pauline Marvin (Donn) and Elizabeth "Betsy" Gier (Grant); eighteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Richard's brother, Robert (Roseanne); Catherine's brothers, Thomas Hernon (Marsha) and John Hernon (Elizabeth); and Catherine's sister, Mary Klein (Kenneth). VISITATION: Saturday, February 29th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am.  INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with Military Honors for Richard by the US Army and Benson VFW Post 2503.  Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Poor Clare Nuns, Creighton Prep and Duchesne Academy. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., (402) 391-3900  |  www.heafeyheafey.com

