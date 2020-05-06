Prince, Tom

Prince, Tom Age 85 - May 1, 2020 Survived by wife, Troy Prince, Omaha; sons: Henry (Marla), St. Louis, MO; Tom, Tim (Carletta), Tyler, Terrance Prince, Omaha; daughters: Sandra, Gloria, Carol, Darlene, Cynthia, Sharon Prince; 26 grandchildren, great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 10-6pm Thursday, Mortuary; Internment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

