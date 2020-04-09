Prince, Terry A.

Prince, Terry A. December 21, 1967 - April 3, 2020 Age 53, of Omaha. Terry was called home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by mother, Sadie M. Prince; 3 children, Lawanda J. Terrell (Williams), Kervis A. Williams, Jovana T. Williams; 5 grandchildren; aunts and cousins. VISITATION: Friday 2-6pm at Roeder Mortuary Ames Chapel. Private Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

