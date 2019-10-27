Price, Arlene V. August 31, 1945 - October 24, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Clifford; daughter, Sara; parents, Anson and Ester Smiley. Survived by children, Amy Price (Joel Herbert), Steve (Camille); grandson, Shea; grandchildren, Alexia and Cayden; sisters, Lorenne Muller, Velda Smiley (Paul Schulte); sister-in-law, Coralyn Collins; many nieces and nephews; many friends both local and across the country. VISITATION: Friday, 57pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Private inurnment. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.