Preston, Bradley N. August 5, 1963 - August 8, 2019 Loving son, friend, brother and uncle passed away surrounded by those who loved him after losing his battle to cancer. Brad is survived by his parents, Wesley and Jean Preston; longtime friend, Ken Rhoades; sisters: Pam (Steve) Thomsen, Roxanne (Bruce) Southwell and Tammy Preston Bacon; many nieces, nephews and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, August 11th, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Private family memorial later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Open Door Mission or the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

