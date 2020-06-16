Preslar, Priscilla J. March 26, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband James (Jim). Survived by children, Cindy (Joe), George (Gaye), Kimberly (Cleve), Steve (Diane) and Tom (Colleen); 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. PRIVATE Graveside Services are being held June 17, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorials in Priscilla's name to: Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

