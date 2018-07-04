Preister, Sandy Adele Jul 2, 1960 - Jun 30, 2018 Age 57, of Omaha. Sandy was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and a caring friend who will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard "Rick" Preister; parents, David and Janet Lemp; daughter, Amy Preister and husband Nick Kerwin; son, Adam Preister and husband Tim Thompson; siblings: Dan, David, Linda, and Vicky; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF SANDY'S LIFE: Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 10:30am, with family receiving friends at 9:30am, one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Memorials given to the family will be used in Sandy's memory at a later date. For more details, visit: ww.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

