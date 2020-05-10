Preister, Larry J. June 26, 1930 - May 9, 2020 Survived by wife of 67 years, Victoria; children, Dave (Lisa), Cheri, Dan (Di), Mary Kay Love (Fred), Mike (Selina), Teresa Thorson (Don), and Bill (Tracy); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Preister, OSF. MEMORIAL MASS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

