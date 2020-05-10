Pree, Pearlie Mae "Tippy" March 11, 1938 - May 4, 2020 Age 82. Tippy was an avid bowler. Preceded in death by husband, Roosevelt "Ted" Pree; brother, Percy "Bubba" Phillips; and granddaughter, Kathrina Gore. Survived by four daughters: Debra Gore, Cynthia Mason, Michelle Warren (Jerry), and Sandra Felton (Marc); grandchildren: Terrance Pree, Justin Mason (Ashlee), Jocelyn Mason-Knight (Stu), Derris Warren (Roquita), Cameron Warren, and Jasmine, Jessica and Jaden Felton; great-grandchildren: Amaya, Ryan and Zoe Mason, and Aurelia Warren; many nieces and nephews. Private Family Funeral: Tuesday, May 12, at 1pm at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Live streaming may be found at bellevuefuneralchapel.com. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

